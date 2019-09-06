Reports: Arsenal targeted Real Madrid star before signing Nicolas Pepe

Reports suggest that Nicolas Pepe was only an alternative option for Premier League giants Arsenal, as they were more interested in signing Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr. this summer.

According to Express, Arsenal contacted Real Madrid about the availability of the Brazilian teenager during the summer, after he had a very shaky start to his new life at the Santiago Bernabeu in the 2018-19 season, following his £40million move from Flamengo.

Vinicius made just 18 La Liga appearances for Los Blancos in 2018-19, scoring one goal and making two assists before getting demoted to the Real Madrid Castilla team so that manager Zinedine Zidane could accommodate more new signings such as Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic and Ferland Mendy in the first team.

And according to Brazilian publication UOL, as reported by the English news agency, Arsenal’s technical director Edu Gaspar had contacted Real Madrid about the prospect of signing the 19-year-old.

The report further claims that the La Liga giants rejected Arsenal’s approach, indicating that Vinicius was, in fact, a part of their plans in the new season as well.

It has also been understood that Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint Germain (PSG) are also keeping tabs on Neymar’s national teammate, as they are reportedly looking to develop the young striker.

Meanwhile, Vinicius has been involved in all three of Real Madrid’s opening La Liga matches, as it appears that Zidane wants to send a message about his role in the club, to all the other teams that are interested in him.