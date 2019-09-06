Reports: Real Madrid take decision over Premier League star wanted by Manchester United

According to reports, La Liga giants Real Madrid will not sign Tottenham Hotspur’s Christian Eriksen as a free agent, once his contract with the North London club runs out next June.

This could further imply that the central midfielder now has bigger chances of joining Manchester United than ever before.

Express reports that although he is in the last year of his ongoing Spurs deal, Eriksen has decided to sub improved contract offers from them.

This could mean that he will move on to a new club next June.

In June, the Danish footballer had said that he wanted a new challenge after spending six seasons at Tottenham Hotspur.

The 27-year-old showed the earliest signs of developing into a world-class footballer at AFC Ajax, from where he left for the Premier League club in 2013, for a reported transfer fee of €13.5million.

Since joining Tottenham, Eriksen has made 281 appearances for them so far, scoring 67 times and recording 86 assists till date.

He was also awarded the Footballer of the Year at Spurs twice – in 2014 and 2015 – and in the recently-concluded 2018-19 season, he led his club to their first-ever Champions League final in history.

After the European summer transfer window closed earlier this week, Eriksen said he wished he could control his future, “like you can do in the [computer game] Football Manager”.

“I don’t think it was wrong [to say that it was time for a new challenge],” the Dane further added, before concluding:

“But this is football and you never know what happens in football. A lot of things play a part.”