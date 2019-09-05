Real Madrid star reacts to club’s failure in signing Paul Pogba

Real Madrid star Dani Carvajal revealed that he was aware of his team’s efforts in signing Manchester United’s Paul Pogba, although he feels that there is no point in dwelling on his club’s failure to make that happen during the summer transfer window.

Earlier, Pogba was linked with Real Madrid throughout the summer, but Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar SOlskjaer remained adamant on his stance that he would not sell the French midfielder at any cost.

“[Paul] Pogba’s name came up a lot at Real Madrid,” Carvajal told COPE in a recent interview.

“The transfer windows closed on different dates (in Spain and England) and in the end, he did not come. We have the players we have and we can’t think about someone who isn’t here,” he further added.

The Spanish right-back further hoped that Real Madrid’s failure in signing Pogba does not need to mean much, given that Los Blancos spent over €310 million on new recruits including ex-Chelsea superstar Eden Hazard and talented players like Luka Jovic and Ferland Mendy.

“People always talk about revolution. But at a club like Real Madrid, where everyone wants to play and nobody wants to leave, it’s not easy. Some players have come that will help us, like Hazard, (Eder) Militao, (Ferland) Mendy… and I think they will complement a great squad,” Carvajal concluded.

Quotes via Manchester Evening News.