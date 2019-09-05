Manchester United, Liverpool target reveals why both teams failed to sign him this summer

All throughout this summer, there were talks of Premier League giants Manchester United and Liverpool competing with each other in a transfer race for Spanish midfielder Dani Olmo but eventually, neither team signed him and the player continues to remain at his current club Dinamo Zagreb.

And now, the 21-year-old himself has come forward, slamming his employees for naming a hefty asking price after failing to secure a summer move to the Premier League.

“I have nothing to hide – I wanted to leave Dinamo Zagreb. I wanted to move on and join a strong club in the five big leagues,” Dani Olmo told Croatian newspaper Sportske Novosti.

“I thought this summer was the best time to leave.”

“Such a separation would have been best for the player and club, it is when you can get the best transfer,” he further added.

“I think my price was too high. Not because I think I’m worthless, but because I play in the Croatian league, and the foreign clubs pay attention to this.”

“Realistically, it’s difficult for a player in the Croatian league to reach this price,” he concluded.

Olmo, who starred in Spain’s European Under-21 Championship victory this summer, was linked with quite many clubs, with Manchester United and Liverpool amongst those reported to be the most interested teams as mentioned earlier.

But Dinamo Zagreb named an asking price of €40million (£36million) on the midfielder, making it hard for both clubs to agree on terms with the Croatian side.

Olmo has also revealed that he is still eyeing a move to “a strong club in the five big leagues”. Manchester United are once again linked to the player and the Red Devils may make a move for him in January.

Quotes via Mirror.