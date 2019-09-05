Reports: Juventus looking to unite Cristiano Ronaldo with three Manchester United stars

Serie A giants Juventus have reportedly begun preparing for the next summer transfer window in July 2020, and according to reports, they have already laid plans on a triple swoop on Manchester United stars David de Gea, Eric Bailly and Nemanja Matic.

Daily Mail reports that Juventus are looking to sign de Gea, Bailly and Matic as they are nearing the end of their current contracts at Manchester United.

It is already well-known that the Bianconeri have a knack for signing free agents, having picked up Aaron Ramsey from Arsenal, Adrien Rabiot and Gianluigi Buffon from PSG this summer – all of them on free deals.

Meanwhile, Italian publication Gazzetta Dello Sport also claims that Juventus may start talks with de Gea during January itself, as it has been understood that the Spanish goalkeeper is free to talk to other clubs next year.

As of right now, de Gea remains Manchester United’s No.1 choice between the sticks, despite a difficult start to the new season. However, he is expected to leave the club next summer given he is yet to sign a new long-term deal with them.

At the same time, centre-back Eric Bailly picked up a serious injury in August and is yet to recover fully.

As for Matic, the former Chelsea star has fallen down the pecking order under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with the Norwegian preferring to start Scott McTominay over him in the season so far.

Due to the above reasons, Daily Mail expects that Manchester United will also agree on a deal for all the three players, provided Juventus approaches them in 2020 June.