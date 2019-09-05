Reports: Jose Mourinho gave up the chance to sign current Ballon d’Or contender at Manchester United

Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk has been a revelation, leading the club to two consecutive UEFA Champions League finals, winning the prestigious trophy in the second attempt.

He was also Liverpool’s best player as the Reds pushed Manchester City in a legendary Premier League title race. Van Dijk then reached the Nations League final as well with the Netherlands and was subsequently awarded UEFA Men’s player of the year for 2019.

Reports have emerged that Manchester United were offered the then-Southampton defender. However, Jose Mourinho, who was at the helm of affairs at United, passed the opportunity and Van Dijk ultimately joined Liverpool, according to Independent.

The report adds that the Portuguese manager felt he didn’t need a centre-back then and thus passed the chance on. It is also claimed in the report that the Manchester United scouting system isn’t in the best of shapes with one of Independent’s sources informing them that multiple scout reports go unread.

“They’ve got reports on so many players, but they mostly go ignored,” a source told The Independent.

“Some of the players they’d spend fortunes on, they’re not as good as better players who they’ve got reports on, but mostly go ignored,” he added.