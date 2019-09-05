Manchester United target’s club president trolls Premier League side while revealing why he didn’t sell the player

Sporting Lisbon’s Bruno Fernandes was on the radar of quite a few clubs – Premier League giants Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur being the two of them.

Initially, United were expected to swoop in for the Portuguese international but decided to drop the idea of getting him on board. Spurs were heavily interested in the midfielder and even submitted an offer for him.

However, Sporting did not excpet the offer as they were holding out for at least €70-75 million for their star midfielder. The Portuguese giants’ sporting director Frederico Varandas has now revealed Spurs’ offer for the player and why they decided against selling him.

In doing so, he took a sly dig at the North London-based club as well.

”To buy Bruno Fernandes Spurs offered 45M€ + 20M€ in clauses. One of them was to Spurs win the CL or the PL, something that never happened,” he said as reported by blogvisaodemercado.pt.

Fernandes himself had revealed that he had an agreement with Spurs but Sporting blocked the move.

“Tottenham made several bids for me. Everything was agreed with me or practically. It was and is a goal for me to play in England, Sporting knows it, everyone knows it and there were indications that things would be done.

“But Sporting said that the transfer fee was not high enough and I have to respect the decision.”