Barcelona star believes players can now work easier as Neymar rumours are over

With the transfer window now closed, the most intense saga of the summer – Neymar to Barcelona has come to an end as well with both the player and his former club failing in their efforts to reunite.

Paris Saint-Germain didn’t budge in their valuation of the Brazilian superstar and despite multiple offers from Barcelona which could’ve seen a couple of the Catalan giants’ players move to Paris, PSG held firm that they won’t entertain anything south of €300 million.

As a result, Barcelona had to finally pull out of Neymar’s pursuit and while there were reports that the club’s players are not happy with the board because of the failed move, there is one player who is seemingly happy that the transfer window is now closed and everyone can focus on the game now.

Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet is relieved that with the closing of the window, the Neymar rumours have come to halt. He added that it was a hectic period for the club and now everyone can focus on the job at hand.

“Neymar? There were many rumours,” Lenglet said while in conversation with Canal+.

“It was a very hectic period for the club. Finally it’s over. This way we can work a little easier,” he added.