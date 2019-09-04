Reports: Juventus ready to sell Manchester United target in January

Juventus have assembled one of the most talented squads in Europe over the past few years, consisting of the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Matthijs de Ligt. However, the Bianconeri are open to selling a few players in January 2020, including one Manchester United target.

According to Goal, Juventus are open to selling Emre Can and Mario Mandzukic in the January transfer window. The latter was reportedly chased by Manchester United during the final days of the English summer transfer window, although no deal could be completed.

Both Can and Mandzukic were handed a big blow, as the club decided against including them in their final Champions League squad. While Mandzukic is yet to comment on the situation, Can hasn’t held back and has gone on to slam the club.

“It was very shocking for me because last week I was told and promised something else,” said Can.

“Yesterday I got a call from the coach, in which he told me in less than a minute and without explanation that I was not in the squad. I can not explain it, nobody has given me a reason until now.”

Can will have compete with the likes of Aaron Ramsey, Blaise Matuidi, Rodrigo Bentancur, Miralem Pjanic, and Adrien Rabiot for a starting spot this season at Juventus. Mandzukic, meanwhile, has already fallen behind to Gonzalo Higuain in the team.