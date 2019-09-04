Manchester United had a busy end to their transfer window, as they complete deals to offload three players during the final few days. None of the players sent away was involved this season, however, reports claim that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was indeed ready to sell one star player.

According to a report by Daily Mail, via Metro, Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was in favour of selling star player Paul Pogba this summer. However, the Norwegian would only have accepted such a transfer given that his two conditions are met.

Firstly, Solskjaer wanted Pogba to be sold during the initial days of the transfer window, if sold at all. Secondly, the manager wanted the club to invest whatever they receive in return for the Frenchman on other new players.

Pogba was indeed linked with a move to both Real Madrid and Juventus this season. However, despite the rumours going up until deadline day, the France international ended up staying at Old Trafford. Furthermore, Manchester United themselves were linked with several midfield players, including the likes of Ivan Rakitic, Bruno Fernandes, and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic but none of the moves materialized.

Despite that, the Red Devils did end up signing three new players – Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, and Daniel James – with all three quickly developing into first-team stalwarts.