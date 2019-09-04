Report: Barcelona failed with late move to sign Neymar’s teammate

Barcelona were linked with a move to bring back Neymar Jr during the summer transfer window. However, despite the Blaugrana’s best efforts, the Brazilian forward stayed at Paris Saint Germain. However, reports reveal that the Spanish giants also failed with a late move for Neymar’s international teammate.

According to Mundo Deportivo, via Daily Mail, Barcelona failed with a late move for Tottenham Hotspur star Lucas Moura, after failing to match his price tag. The Blaugrana had seemingly kept Moura as an alternative to Neymar Jr, who is teammates with the Spurs man at an international level.

The report states that after failing with a move for Neymar, Barcelona turned their attention towards Moura on the final day of the transfer window. However, ultimately they fell short of Spurs’ £45 Million price tag for the Brazilian and were left disappointed in their pursuit.

Meanwhile, the Spanish domestic champions also suffered failure in their pursuit of Neymar. They were rumoured to have offered players plus cash in return for the Brazil international. However, despite several talks with PSG, a deal could not be reached.

Despite the failed signings, Barcelona still enjoyed a decent transfer window. The Blaugrana signed Frenkie de Jong early, before adding Neto, Antoine Griezmann, and Junior Firpo in their ranks.