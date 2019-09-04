Reports: Barcelona dressing room feel cheated after club’s failed Neymar pursuit

With the conclusion of the summer transfer window, the most intense saga of the summer – Neymar’s possible return to Spain came to an end as well.

Paris Saint-Germain owner Nasser Al-Khelaifi had stated that he will not entertain celebrity behaviour at the club and subsequently, Neymar expressed his desire for a move back to Barcelona. Initially, the Catalan giants were the only side interested in his signature, however, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez decided to move in for the Brazilian to make things interesting.

Both the clubs made multiple offers to PSG, mostly player(s) plus cash offers but the French giants rejected all of those advancements. Ultimately, Madrid withdrew their interest but Barcelona kept trying until the last day of the summer transfer window. It was widely reported that a majority of the La Liga giants’ dressing room was in favour of bringing Neymar back to the club.

And as per reports from Marca, the players now feel cheated by the club as they failed to re-sign the Brazilian. They had made their feelings known to the manager Ernesto Valverde and president Josep Maria Bartomeu, but all of their advancements were rejected by PSG.

Moreover, Ivan Rakitic isn’t happy with how the club treated him because he was used as a bait to convince PSG into selling Neymar.