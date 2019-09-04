Reports: Inter Milan ready to move in for top Real Madrid target & UCL finalist in January transfer window

Real Madrid were in desperate need of a midfielder in the recently-concluded transfer window but all of their advancements were thwarted down by the parent clubs of their targets.

On top of Zinedine Zidane’s wishlist was Manchester United superstar Paul Pogba. The Premier League giants maintained their stance of only selling the Frenchman if a bid north of €160 million arrives for him. However, with the signing of Eden Hazard for €100 million, Madrid weren’t in the position to move in for Pogba.

They shifted their attention towards Tottenham Hotspur’s unsettled playmaker Christian Eriksen after but a move didn’t materialise and he stayed put. With the Danish international entering the last season of his contract with Spurs, there’s a high possibility that he would be allowed to leave in the January transfer window.

According to reports in Express, Antonio Conte’s Inter Milan are ready to swoop in for the 27-year-old in the winter window. The Serie A side have already added United’s Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez to their ranks this season and look set to make a move for another Premier League star in Eriksen.

Last year’s UEFA Champions League finalist have reportedly offered Eriksen a £200,000 a week deal to extend his stay with the club but the playmaker doesn’t look ready to sign on the extension. Thus increasing the possibility of a move in the January transfer window.