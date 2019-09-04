Reports: Lionel Messi’s message to Neymar which started the Barcelona-Real Madrid-PSG transfer saga revealed

With the conclusion of the transfer window, the most intense transfer saga of the summer – Neymar to Barcelona/Real Madrid came to an end as well and the Brazilian is set to spend at least another four months with Paris Saint-Germain.

After PSG owner Nasser Al-Khelaifi had stated that he will not entertain celebrity behaviour at the club, rumours linking Neymar with a return to Spain started picking up pace. While initially, Barcelona were the only side interested in his signature, Real Madrid jumped into the race as well.

However, even after multiple offers, which included player(s) plus cash deals with the likes of Ivan Rakitic, Ousmane Dembele, James Rodriguez et al offered to PSG by both the Spanish giants, PSG didn’t budge and held on to their valuation of 300 million for the Brazilian superstar. Ultimately, Neymar stayed put.

It has now been revealed by 90min, that it was indeed a message from Lionel Messi which prompted his former teammate to ask for a move away from PSG. Neymar had contacted Messi to talk about how life at Parc des Princes is difficult and the Argentine talisman asked him to return to Barcelona.

“We need you to win the ​Champions League again,” Messi’s message read. Neymar asked for a move after the Barca talisman’s message and both the Spanish giants jumped into the race to get him on board.