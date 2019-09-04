Real Madrid star gives his verdict on club’s failed moves for Neymar & Paul Pogba

Real Madrid went all out in the recently concluded transfer markets to sign two of their topmost targets but failed to sign even one of them.

Initially, Manchester United star Paul Pogba was on their wishlist after they completed their move for Chelsea’s Eden Hazard and after Neymar made his desire to leave Paris Saint-Germain known, Madrid president Florentino Perez jumped into the race to sign the former Barcelona star as well.

However, none of the moves materialised and both the players stayed put and are set to spend at least another season with their respective current clubs. Los Blancos full-back Dani Carvajal gave his views on the club’s failed moves for both the aforementioned superstars.

He revealed that Real Madrid players asked the Brazilians in their team about Neymar but they weren’t aware of the situation. Carvajal went on to add that now the transfer window is closed, the players currently at the club will have to step up and perform for the badge.

“You saw that one day he went to Barca, another day he came with us, another day he stayed,” the Spaniard told El Partidazo de COPE.

“We asked the Brazilians and they told us that he didn’t know, I was in doubt. He is a top-five or top-three player. Such a player is welcome on any team. Pogba sounded a lot too. The transfer dates close differently everywhere and in the end he has not arrived.

“We are who we are and we cannot think of someone who is not with us.”