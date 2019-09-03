Reports: Juventus set to sign Chelsea star as Cristiano Ronaldo’s strike partner

Reports suggest that Serie A champions Juventus are already planning for the next summer transfer window, having already lined up a move for Chelsea star Willian.

Willian’s current contract at the London club is due to end on 30th June 2020, and the Brazilian has no plans to extend his time under Frank Lampard, reports Goal.

The Italian publication also claims that Juventus are aware of Willian’s situation and that they are keenly monitoring his progress at Chelsea.

An established right-winger, Willian has been one of Chelsea’s most important players since he joined them from Anzhi for a transfer fee of €35.5million in 2013.

With his time at London approaching its end, the Bianconeri are interested in him as a valid alternative to Federico Chiesa, their current numero uno option in the right-wing.

Juventus Sporting Director Fabio Paratici is already well-known for his ability to identify free agents – with the Serie A champions signing as many as three free agents this summer.

Legendary goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon returned to the club on a free transfer from Paris Saint Germain (PSG) – and set himself up with an opportunity to become the most-capped player in the Serie A.

Adrien Rabiot the ex-PSG midfielder followed suit, and so did Aaron Ramsey from Arsenal.

The Bianconeri also spent nearly €200million in transfer fees, to sign five defenders this summer – Matthijs de Ligt, Danilo, Cristian Romero, Luca Pellegrini and Merih Demiral.