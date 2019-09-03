Reports: Neymar’s father still in touch with La Liga giants to force move

The latest word around the rumour mill is that Paris Saint Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar Jr.’s father is still in touch with La Liga giants Real Madrid, so as to force his son’s move from the Ligue 1 champions.

It is Marca that reports that Neymar’s father remains keen to see his son back in the Spanish league, although the European summer transfer window shut down on Monday.

According to the Spanish news agency, the player’s agents first contacted Real Madrid months ago, as the player himself began to express his intentions to leave PSG in the summer.

The report also claims that Los Blancos did not want to start a fight with the French club, as a result of which they refused to answer the phone calls from the player or his entourage.

Eventually, it was reported that although the 27-year-old is keen to return to Spain, he is more likely to join his former club Barcelona than Real Madrid, who are their arch-rivals.

Furthermore, PSG also accepted Neymar’s request to leave and that fuelled more talks of him joining either of the two La Liga giants.

However, with the summer transfer window shutting down on Tuesday as mentioned earlier, it has been understood that Neymar will remain at PSG at least until January, when the month-long winter transfer window opens.

Meanwhile, Marca reports that the Brazilian winger’s father is not ready to wait so long, as he has already approached Real Madrid to finalize the deal.