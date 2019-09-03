Manchester United, Real Madrid target reveals why both teams failed to sign him this summer

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen has revealed that both Manchester United and Real Madrid were keen on signing him this summer, but both teams eventually dropped their interest.

He further added that his contract at Spurs would expire soon – which is why the bidding for him was a bit more aggressive this summer, as both Manchester United and Real Madrid tried had to acquire his services and failed in the end.

Earlier, in 2019 June, the 27-year-old had openly expressed interest to leave the 2018-19 Champions League finalists, in search for better opportunities elsewhere.

In a recent interview with Danish publication Ekstra Bladet, the Danish international was asked whether he regrets those comments.

“No, it was not [wrong to speak out],” the former AFC Ajax star replied.

He further added: “But it is football and you never know what happens in football. Many things always come into play. I wish I could decide [my future] just like in the Football Manager [game], but unfortunately, I can’t.”

“I know a lot of people are interested in where to play. I understand that well.”

“That is the way it is. For me, it is not been hard to clear my head. I don’t read much of what is written. And now I have been involved for many years, where there have been many rumours every year,” Eriksen was quoted as saying, before he concluded:

“But it’s clear that it’s been a little more violent this year because my contract is about to expire.”

