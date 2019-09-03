Reports: Neymar’s move failed due to Barcelona star’s wage demands

Reports suggest that Neymar’s proposed move from Paris Saint Germain (PSG) to Barcelona ultimately failed only because of Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele’s unacceptable wage demands.

The Brazilian winger was expected to arrive at the Camp Nou in exchange for €160million and Ousmane Dembele, but Dembele did not want to make the switch to Paris unless the Ligue 1 champions were prepared to give him a big boost as far as his wages are concerned.

It is The Independent that reports that Barcelona’s resources were so stretched that at one point of time during the summer, PSG demanded that they needed to send three players to match Neymar’s price.

The English news agency further reports that both midfielder Ivan Rakitic and defender Jean-Clair Todibo had agreed to go to the Parisians, but Dembele did not, because he wanted a much higher wage than what PSG were planning to sign him for.

Apparently, the French forward’s camp set high financial terms that both clubs were unwilling to meet and as a result, a deal for Neymar was eventually deemed impossible by Barcelona.

The Independent further reports that the Blaugrana themselves were not really serious about re-signing Neymar, which is why they did not press further for a deal.

“It’s the first time in his [Neymar’s] career he didn’t get what he wanted,” says a source as quoted by the English news agency.