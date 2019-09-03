Reports: Manchester United superstar drops fresh hint on Real Madrid interest

The European summer transfer window may have shut down on Monday, but Manchester United superstar Paul Pogba is still chasing a move to Real Madrid – as his latest Instagram activity has proven.

The French midfielder posted a photo on Instagram on Monday, and one of the comments in the feed urged him to join Real Madrid – Pogba has ‘liked’ the comment, which may indicate that he is still keen on a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Take a look at the post and the comment below:

Earlier – in June 2019, the 26-year-old had publicly expressed his desire for a “new challenge” away from his current club.

At the same time, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made it clear that he had no intention to sell their star midfielder, and it now looks like he has, in fact, kept his word after all.

As mentioned earlier, the European summer transfer window shut down on Monday, which means that Pogba will stay at United until January at the very least.

Meanwhile, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has been ruled out of France’s upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against Albania and Andorra due to an ankle injury.

He picked up the injury while playing for the Red Devils in their most recent Premier League fixture versus Southampton, at St Mary’s on Saturday afternoon.