Reports: Champions League club signs 12 new players for just €5million

One of the biggest changes in football over the past few years, is the huge inflation in the players’ market values. In 2009, £80million would have gotten you Cristiano Ronaldo himself while today, ten years later, the same fee will fetch you a good centre-back at best.

This is where Galatasaray stands out from all the remaining clubs in Europe – after having managed to sign 12 stars for an overall transfer fee of just €5million!

The following are Galatasaray’s summer signings, according to Marca:

Christian Luyindama (defender, from Standard Liege): €5million Radamel Falcao (forward, from AS Monaco): free transfer Jean Michael Seri (midfielder, from Fulham): loan move Emre Mor (forward, from Celta Vigo): loan move Florin Andone (forward, Brighton and Hove Albion): loan move Valentine Ozornwafor (defender, from Enyimba): free transfer, loaned to UD Almeria Ryan Babel (forward, from Fulham): free transfer Okan Kocuk (goalkeeper, from Bursaspor): free transfer Jimmy Durmaz (forward, from Toulouse): free transfer Adem Buyuk (forward, from Malatyaspor): free transfer Steven N’Zonzi (midfielder, from AS Roma): loan move Sener Ozbayrakli (defender, from Fenerbahce): free transfer

As you can see, only Luyindama cost them a transfer fee, while all the other signings were either loan moves or free transfers.

It is also worth noticing that there are quite a few stars in the above list – former Manchester United player Radamel Falcao, Ryan Babel who previously played for Liverpool, N’Zonzi who is an ex-Sevilla and ex-Roma star, and of course, Emre Mor who was once nicknamed “the nest Lionel Messi”.

Galatasaray will also be featuring in the 2019-20 Champions League, where they have been drawn in Group A alongside Real Madrid, Paris Saint Germain (PSG) and Club Brugge. Their first UCL game of the season will be against Club Brugge on 18th September.