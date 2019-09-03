Reports: How FIFA’s rules allow Neymar to leave PSG next summer

The European summer transfer window for the 2019-20 season officially shut down on Monday, 2nd September – and as it happened, it was also understood that Neymar will not be leaving his current club Paris Saint Germain (PSG), despite talks of interest from Barcelona and Real Madrid.

However, it appears that all hopes are not lost for the Brazilian superstar, who can still force a move away from Paris next summer – thanks to FIFA’s regulations, according to a report from Mundo Deportivo.

The report claims that The Regulations on the Statute and Transfer of FIFA Players section in the FIFA rulebook, recognizes the right of every footballer to leave his club, after completing what FIFA defines as the “protected period”, which is three full seasons or three years, whichever comes first.

After the “protected period” is completed, if a player still maintains the same contract as when he signed without having renewed, he is allowed to quit the club after paying a certain fee as compensation.

The compensation amount is calculated thanks to a formula that takes into account the player’s actual transfer fee when the sale happened, among other variables. The above-mentioned formula is prepared by FIFA itself.

Mundo Deportivo further adds that Neymar completes his “protected period” of three seasons or three years next summer, and that he is hence eligible to activate the above rule in 2020 July.

FIFA will then determine the price of his freedom, and as per initial calculations, it is estimated to be around €170million at the moment.

The Spanish news agency also says that the 27-year-old’s agents have already consulted the international organization, and that they have been informed that the forward will have to pay the above-mentioned fee, to free himself from the Ligue 1 giants.