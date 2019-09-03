Real Madrid target and UCL finalist wishes he could ‘decide his future like in Football Manager’

With the summer transfer window now closed, Real Madrid will have to do with the squad they have at hand currently. One of their prime targets was Tottenham Hotspur’s Christian Eriksen but a move failed to materialise.

The Danish playmaker had made his desire to move on from last year’s UEFA Champions League finalists with clubs like Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus interested in his signature. However, now with the transfer window now closed, Eriksen will have to spend at least the next six months in London.

The fact that he only has a year left on his contract could benefit him as Spurs would want to get at least a minimal transfer fee for him rather than letting him leave on a free transfer next summer. In a recent interview, Eriksen has now revealed that he has no regrets about making his desire to move public.

He went on to add that he wishes he could choose his future just like in the game Football Manager.

“No it wasn’t (wrong) but it is football and you never know what happens in football and many things always come into play. I wish I could decide just as in the Football Manager (game) but unfortunately I can’t,” Eriksen said as reported by Daily Mail.