Reports: Real Madrid mark their first target for January transfer window to fix leaky defence

Though Real Madrid spent over €300 million in the recently concluded summer transfer window, they still seem to be short in some departments – midfield and defence being two of the weak links in their squad.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez was ready to invest heavily in bringing Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain and Paul Pogba from Manchester United. Though the pursuit for Pogba made sense as Los Blancos needed reinforcement in the midfield region, entering the race for Neymar didn’t.

As a result, the La Liga giants missed out on fixing their leaky defence and as per reports from Don Balon, they have made signing a central defender in the winter transfer window their first priority. Madrid have already conceded four goals in three La Liga matches this season and if they don’t improve on the defensive front drastically, this could be another barren season for them.

The report claims that Getafe’s Djene Dakonam is on Madrid’s transfer list now and the club are set to make a move for him in January. The La Liga side might be tempted to sell the defender if a bid of around €35 million arrives, which Madrid wouldn’t hesitate in paying considering the current state of their defence.

Addition of another centre-back will also help manager Zinedine Zidane to play with his preferred 5-3-2 formation than the 4-4-2 that he is forced to deploy currently.