Reports: Real Madrid receive three last-minute offers for out of favour star on transfer deadline day

Real Madrid concluded their transfer window by signing Alphonse Areola from Paris Saint-Germain in a deal which saw three-time UEFA Champions League winner Keylor Navas move the other way.

Los Blancos were expected to be involved in a couple more deals but with the transfer window now shut, they will now fight on all fronts with the squad they now have. The Madrid giants were looking to offload some players too and one of them was former Olympique Lyon forward Mariano Diaz.

Diaz arrived at Real Madrid last season on a five-year deal but a sub-par season saw the Madrid board grow frustrated and list him for transfer. Club president Florentino Perez was holding out for at least €25 million for the 26-year-old and received offers from as many as three clubs on transfer deadline day.

According to reports in Don Balon, Roma, Valencia and West Ham United had registered interest in Diaz but none of the sides managed to meet Madrid’s valuation of the player. As a result, the forward stayed put and will now have to fight for his place in the Madrid squad with Karim Benzema and Luka Jovic ahead of him in the pecking order.

The report adds that if the right offer comes, the club might be tempted to sell him in the January transfer window.