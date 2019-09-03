Transfer News |

Fans troll Real Madrid for keeping Thibaut Courtois and selling Keylor Navas on transfer deadline day

Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas completed his move to Paris Saint-Germain in a deal which saw PSG shot-stopper Alphonse Areola move the other way.

The Costa Rican fell down the pecking order after Thibaut Courtois’s arrival from Chelsea last year and was looking for a move to greener pastures. PSG came calling and despite manager Zinedine Zidane claiming that he wants to keep Navas in the team and that he is an important part of the squad, the 32-year-old was allowed to leave.

This has left a lot of fans wondering as to why Navas was allowed to leave as Courtois was well below par in his first season with the club. Here are some of the best reactions!

 

