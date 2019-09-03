Fans troll Real Madrid for keeping Thibaut Courtois and selling Keylor Navas on transfer deadline day

Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas completed his move to Paris Saint-Germain in a deal which saw PSG shot-stopper Alphonse Areola move the other way.

The Costa Rican fell down the pecking order after Thibaut Courtois’s arrival from Chelsea last year and was looking for a move to greener pastures. PSG came calling and despite manager Zinedine Zidane claiming that he wants to keep Navas in the team and that he is an important part of the squad, the 32-year-old was allowed to leave.

This has left a lot of fans wondering as to why Navas was allowed to leave as Courtois was well below par in his first season with the club. Here are some of the best reactions!

Goodbye Keylord, thank you for everything you’ve done for us. ❤ pic.twitter.com/qRSpUSj5mz — Pranav K. (@bobbody24) September 2, 2019

Real Madrid kept Courtois over Navas. pic.twitter.com/bf5OgYye4b — Welile ‘Welinho’ G (@WelsWG) September 2, 2019

Courtois hasn’t kept a clean sheet in 11 straight league games and Keylor Navas is off to PSG 🙃 — 𝗔𝘆𝘀𝗵𝗮 𝗥𝗶𝗱𝘇𝘂𝗮𝗻 (@ayshardzn) September 2, 2019

This game still gives me nightmares, Keylor Navas kept Real Madrid in the game, he’s a better GK than Courtois and Zidane is stupid to let him go pic.twitter.com/dvFPBauizx — Hassan 🖖🏻 (@magicalcantara) September 2, 2019

Real Madrid is making yet another mistake letting Keylor Navas go… Courtois sucks! #VillarrealRealMadrid — Ruben (@Ruben72927148) September 1, 2019

I can’t believe that Real Madrid sold Navas to PSG cus of Courtois, At club level, Navas is beta 100%. Its a good news for Barca tho, cus it means Messi be scoring more goals in the toros of Courtois. 😂 😂 😁 😁 😁 — Barca Ass. Class Captain (@jaj_genius) September 2, 2019

Madrid really got rid of navas for courtois 🤡🤡 — ASVPXEDWIN (@edwinxwulf) August 29, 2019

Kroos indirectly saying that Navas is better than Courtois https://t.co/4qdZ1tJeRR — Lukita (@ModricEsque) September 2, 2019

Courtois will never be as good as Navas https://t.co/WYJntZxnxx — 🥶 (@CozyMando) September 2, 2019

Courtois could never do this at Real like Navas did🤝👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/tKABFjn0VV — KB🧪 (@CFC_Khalz) September 2, 2019

Bye my hero! Navas is way better than courtois. Sigh! Real Madrid didn’t treat you right. Hope you will be happy in PSG. @NavasKeylor all the best! From a madridista #RealMadrid #KeylorNavas https://t.co/HAYF7zvg0f — Chris (@conchrisgo) September 2, 2019

Why would you get rid of navas instead of courtois?🤦🏽‍♂️ — Papí (@antpowell10) September 2, 2019

i CANNOT believe madrid kept courtois over navas LMFAOOO — 🥀 (@FatBoyEse_) September 2, 2019

zidane chose courtois over navas.

navas leaves to go to PSG. i am depressed. pic.twitter.com/duwXy9Oo31 — Loco 🙉 (@xXLocoMonoXx) September 2, 2019

Sacrificing Keylor Navas for Courtois is a strange choice — Imoh (@ImohUmoren) September 2, 2019