UCL finalist blames Premier League for ‘unsettling’ him and Real Madrid target teammate

Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen has launched an attack on the English Premier League, blaming the league decision-makers for unsettling him and his Real Madrid target teammate Christian Eriksen.

Premier League had decided to close their transfer window before the start of the season to make sure players have their heads in the game from the very first match. However, Vertonghen believes that is what unsettled him and Eriksen and slammed the league decision-makers.

Both the Spurs players were all set for a move away from the club as they enter the last year of their contract. However, moves for none of the players materialised and they will spend the 2019/20 season with the London-based club.

“England made that decision, expecting all the other leagues would follow. In the end they didn’t. Or not yet. That’s definitely no benefit for the Premier League. I’m not sure about what can change but it would be good if everyone was on the same page with it.

“I just want to focus on football now. When you don’t play, you realise how important it is and it’s extremely important for me. I’ve been so long with the guys, I love the club and I just want to play as much as I can. I feel great and I just want to help the club to win trophies,” he said as reported by Mirror.