Reports: How PSG dressing room reacted to Neymar’s failed move to Barcelona

the most-talked-about transfer saga of the recently concluded summer transfer window was Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar’s return to Barcelona.

With Real Madrid opting out of the race to sign the Brazilian pretty early, the La Liga defending champions were all clear to re-sign their former superstar who helped them win the UEFA Champions League, a trophy which they have failed to win since.

Multiple offers were made for the 27-year-old, which included various player(s) plus cash deals but PSG held out for their valuation of €200 million for the superstar. The move, ultimately, didn’t come to fruition and Neymar was left with no option but to stay in Paris for at least another season before thinking of a move back to Spain or elsewhere.

According to reports in RMC Sport, the PSG dressing room was very happy after the move fell through and they were informed that the Brazilian will stay with them for another season. An unnamed member of the squad told RMC Sport that they’d rather play with a ‘sad’ Neymar than play against a fully fit one.

“It was a bit of a relief,” a member of the club said. “It was important that he stay for the project but especially to avoid reinforcing Barca as it’s better to play with a sad Neymar than to defend against Neymar in good shape. “