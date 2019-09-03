Reports: Premier League giants offered out of favour star to Barcelona before transfer deadline day

The European transfer window slammed shut as well and the most talked-about transfer saga of the summer, that of Neymar’s possible return to Barcelona didn’t materialise.

The La Liga giants submitted various offers to Paris Saint-Germain but the French champions maintained their stance and held on to their valuation, which Barcelona failed to meet. Neymar, as a result, will have to spend another season in Paris and reportedly, he has already informed his family of his decision to stay put.

Barcelona, on the other hand, were still on the lookout for another forward signing before the transfer window closed. According to reports in El Chiringuito TV, Tottenham Hotspur had offered Lucas Moura to the Catalan side as the Brazilian wanted out of the Premier League club for lack of game-time in the ongoing season.

However, seemingly Barcelona weren’t interested in getting Lucas on board and no negotiation took place between the two sides.

Now with the transfer window closed, every club around Europe would now be focussing on the on-field action much more than the off-field talks.