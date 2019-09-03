Top Manchester United target drops hint about his next move after transfer deadline day

Manchester United target and Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho has dropped a major hint about his next possible move.

The 19-year-old was linked with a move back to the Premier League with United believed to be the front-runners for his signature. However, the forward decided to stay put and continue his development in Germany before deciding on making a big-money move.

When quizzed whether he would be moving to the Premie League in a conversation with Sky Sports, Sancho said, “I can’t tell the future but I wouldn’t mind,” ahead of Saturday’s Euro 2020 qualifier against Bulgaria.

“LaLiga I wouldn’t mind also, but we don’t know yet,” he added.

The teenager went on to add that playing in Germany keeps him away from the English media pressure.

“I don’t really try to take notice of all the media. I just try to stay focused on my game. Obviously being in Germany has taken off the pressure of the media and I think that’s really helping me a lot and keeping me focused.”

Sancho has had a great start to the Bundesliga season ( two goals and three assists in 2019-20) and hopes to conitnue in the same way as the season progresses.

“I am just happy that I’m playing and that’s the main thing,” Sancho said. “I’m just helping my team and learning every day when I’m on the pitch. It’s a great start. I am just happy to have two goals and three assists. Hopefully I’ll just carry on.”