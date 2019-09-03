Liverpool youngster Bobby Duncan seals Anfield exit with Fiorentina move

Liverpool youngster Bobby Duncan has managed to seal his exit from Anfield, with a permanent switch to Fiorentina confirmed.

Bobby Duncan has completed a permanent move to Fiorentina from Liverpool, ending a turbulent few days for the teenage forward.

Duncan’s future hit the headlines last Wednesday after a remarkable statement from his representative Saif Rubie accused Liverpool of “mentally bullying” the 18-year-old by keeping him at the club against his will.

Liverpool pledged to seek a resolution with Duncan and described Rubie’s allegations as “inaccurate” and “inflammatory”.

Fiorentina are reported to have paid €2million to Liverpool, who retain a 20 per cent sell-on clause.

“Everybody at the club wishes Bobby the best of luck in his future career,” a statement issued by the European champions concluded.

It is proving to be a busy deadline day for Fiorentina and their head coach Vincenzo Montella.

Brazilian forward Pedro has joined from Fluminense, where the 22-year-old boasted a record of 20 goals in 58 appearances, while Leicester City winger Rachid Ghezzal and free-agent Hatem Ben Arfa have also been linked with moves to Florence.

Another attacker set to leave Liverpool is Ryan Kent, who is reportedly on the verge of joining Rangers for £7m after spending last season on loan at Ibrox.