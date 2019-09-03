BREAKING: Real Madrid announce departure of Keylor Navas

La Liga giants Real Madrid have officially announced the departure of their star goalkeeper, Keylor Navas. It has also been understood that the Costa Rica international will join Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint Germain (PSG).

Take a look at the announcement made by the club on Twitter, right below:

“The club wants to show his gratitude and love for his behaviour and his delivery in the five seasons he has defended the Real Madrid shirt,” read Los Blancos‘ official statement.

It further added: “Real Madrid wishes you the best in your new career.”

Keylor Navas joined the Spanish club in 2014, after a stellar display for Costa Rica at the FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

Formerly a Levante player, the shot-stopper joined the Merengues for a transfer fee of €10million.

Over the past five seasons, the 32-year-old made 162 appearances for Real Madrid and kept 52 clean sheets. He also won three Champions League, one La Liga, one Spanish Super Cup, four FIFA Club World Cups and three UEFA Super Cups at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Earlier today, it was reported that Navas had arrived at Paris to complete his move to PSG.

A previous report in Marca had also claimed the deal is worth a reported €15million and that he will sign a three-year contract – worth a salary of €6million per year.