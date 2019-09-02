Chelsea star hilariously shuts down false transfer rumour on social media

Chelsea have been banned from signing players this season but that hasn’t stopped the Blues from selling them. Some big names have departed the club, including Eden Hazard, while some have been sent out on loan. One Chelsea star linked with an exit has shot down rumours of him leaving.

Chelsea star Michy Batshuayi has shot down a rumour that he is being chased by Belgian side RSC Anderlecht. The striker reposted the said rumour via a France Football tweet before replying to it with a hilarious picture.

The rumour stated that Vincent Kompany-led Anderlecht were trying everything in their power to sign Belgium international Michy Batshuayi before the transfer deadline. However, the striker now looks set to stay at Chelsea after shooting down the reports on Twitter.

Meanwhile, earlier claims had suggested that the Stamford Bridge outfit had offered him to Napoli on loan with a purchase option. Nevertheless, Batshuayi seems destined to stay at the club until at least January and compete for a starting spot with Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud.

In fact, the ex Marseille forward was even brought on as a late substitute against Sheffield United by Frank Lampard, however, he was restricted by the opposition defenders for most of his time on the pitch.