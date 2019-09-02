BREAKING: La Liga confirm Real Madrid’s deadline day signing

La Liga’s official website has confirmed that Alphonse Areola will join Real Madrid from Paris Saint Germain (PSG) on transfer deadline day. The website also reveals that the goalkeeper will join Real Madrid on a loan move.

Take a look at the image below:

The above image is a screenshot from the La Liga official website (link can be accessed here). The eighth row (enclosed in a red box) shows that Areola has completed his move from PSG to Real Madrid and that it is a loan “assignment” as opposed to a free switch or a paid transfer.

According to Spanish news agency El Chringuito, as reported via Sportsmole, the France international also completed a medical with Los Blancos on Monday and signed a contract with them, hours before the transfer deadline.

Areola is expected to join Zinedine Zidane’s side as a back-up to Belgian shot-stopper Thibaut Courtois at the Bernabeu – a position that Keylor Navas was reportedly not ready to fill this season.

The Costa Rican goalkeeper is on the verge of completing his own move to PSG, as evident from this report which says that a leaked photo shows him with a PSG t-shirt that bears his name.

Other sources have also reported that Los Blancos is close to signing Bruno Fernandes from Sporting CP – though they will have to shell out close to €70million to make him their own.