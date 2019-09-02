Reports: Neymar offered to pay part of his own transfer fee to finalize Barcelona deal

Neymar is apparently so desperate to leave Paris Saint Germain (PSG) and rejoin his former club Barcelona, that he was even willing to pay £17.7million of his own money to help finalize the deal, according to reports.

Throughout this summer, the 27-year-old had been trying to force his way out of PSG, after becoming more and more unsettled at the club over the course of the past year.

And according to Sky Sports, as reported via Daily Mail, the pacy winger was so eager to return to Barcelona that he even offered to contribute a part of his savings to facilitate any possible deal.

The report claims that Neymar offered £17.7million to PSG on his own, allowing the Blaugrana to pay just the remaining portion to secure his move back to the La Liga.

While £17.7million may not be much when compared to his estimated asking price of approximately £200million, the offer shows how committed the player was, on his quest to move back to his former club.

That, in turn, would ideally force the readers to ask a very pertinent question – why did he agree to the PSG transfer at all, two years ago?

Neymar, who was 25 years old at that time, wanted to escape from Lionel Messi’s shadow and be on his own – according to various sources.

“As much as he [Neymar] loves Messi and loves playing with him, he wanted his own team. He wanted to be the boss, the centre of attention, to be a Ballon d’Or contender. He also wanted a new challenge after winning everything possible in four seasons at Barcelona,” reads a report from The Guardian, dated 4th August 2017.

However, regardless of the above situation, it looks like the star forward would remain at PSG, after all, with the transfer deadline for the ongoing summer window approaching in a few hours.