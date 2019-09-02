Reports: Real Madrid star spotted with new club’s shirt as deal edges closer

A photo leaked by a Twitter user on Monday shows Real Madrid star Keylor Navas and his family holding a Paris Saint Germain (PSG) t-shirt that bears his name, indicating that he may be close to joining the Ligue 1 champions.

The photo – released by a user named “Wissam PARIS” (@wissamVA91 on Twitter) – shows the Costa Rica international alongside his wife Andrea Salas and son Mateo Navas Salas, while young Mateo held the greenish-blue PSG goalkeepers’ with the name “K. Navas” and the number 1.

Take a look at the picture below:

Earlier on the same day, AS reported that Navas had arrived at Paris to complete his move from Real Madrid to PSG.

A previous report in Marca had also claimed the deal is worth a reported €15million and that the 32-year-old will sign a three-year deal with the Parisians – worth a salary of €6million per year.

The four-time Champions League winner had been behind Thibaut Courtois in the pecking order for a major part of the 2018-19 season. On some occasions, even Luca Zidane – the son of Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane – was selected ahead of him as the team’s first-choice between the sticks.

Apparently, the Costa Rican is no longer interested to waste more of his career playing second fiddle to Courtois, which is why he has chosen to move to PSG, according to AS.