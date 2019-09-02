Reports: Chelsea pair on verge of sealing La Liga moves

Thanks to an ongoing transfer ban, Chelsea FC have been restricted from buying and registering new players this season. The London outfit, however, hasn’t stopped selling their stars, with David Luiz and Eden Hazard among the major departures. And now, two more Chelsea stars are set to move to Spain!

According to several reports, Chelsea pair Kenedy and Abdul Baba Rahman are set to leave the club and depart for La Liga. While Kenedy is expected to sign for Getafe on loan, Baba Rahman is expected to join RCD Mallorca on a similar deal.

Furthermore, as reported by goal, both players are currently in the final year of their contract but will renew their respective deals before leaving, as Chelsea look to avoid losing them on a free transfer.

Kenedy joined the Blues from Fluminense back in 2015 and was a squad player in his first season at the club. The Brazilian started as a winger but was soon deployed as a full-back, as Chelsea endured a disastrous campaign, finishing tenth in the league. He then joined Watford on loan the following season, before two temporary spells at Newcastle followed.

Abdul Baba Rahman also arrived at Chelsea in 2015, becoming one of Jose Mourinho’s final signings for the Blues. He too moved on loan the following season, albeit to Germany to join Schalke 04. An injury saw him miss a year in between before he returned to Schalke in 2018. Another loan to Remis followed in 2019.

The pair are expected to be the final departures from Stamford Bridge at least for the time being.