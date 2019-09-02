BREAKING: Manchester United defender joins Serie A club

Premier League giants Manchester United have confirmed that star defender Matteo Darmian has left the club, to join Seria A side Parma.

The Red Devils made the official confirmation via Twitter, where they announced that Darmian joined Parma “on a permanent deal”.

Take a look at the tweet below:

🇮🇹 @DarmianOfficial has joined Parma on a permanent deal. Buona fortuna, Matteo! — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 2, 2019

“Manchester United can confirm that defender Matteo Darmian has signed for Italian side Parma,” the club’s official statement read.

It further added: “Everyone at Manchester United would like to thank Matteo for his service and wish him all the best for the future.”