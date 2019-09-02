OFFICIAL: Tottenham Hotspur star joins Napoli on free transfer

It has been confirmed that Fernando Llorente has joined Napoli on a free transfer, with both Napoli and Tottenham Hotspur sharing the news on social media.

Thank you for providing us with some unbelievable memories, @llorentefer19! 💙 Good luck at @sscnapoli 👊 pic.twitter.com/L5aDlHwx0t — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 2, 2019

Llorente was clearly surplus to requirements at Tottenham, and was playing second fiddle to Harry Kane in the strike department for the North London side.

Napoli were in the market for a striker of their own, and initially looked close to signing Mauro Icardi from Inter Milan, but the Argentine’s future has still not been confirmed.

The Italian side also failed to bring in James Rodriguez from Real Madrid, but see Llorente as someone who can help provide goals up front, especially with his brief stint in Serie A previously.

The 34-year-old played for Juventus for a couple of years, before moving on to teams such as Sevilla, Swansea City and then Tottenham Hotspur.

The Spaniard was considered by Manchester United as a deadline day signing, but manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ultimately turned it down as he believed the Red Devils had enough up front.