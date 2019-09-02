Reports: Champions League club to sign forgotten Real Madrid star

The European summer transfer deadline is approaching rapidly and several clubs are trying to make last-minute signings, in a bid to strengthen their teams at the earliest. Among them are Valencia, who are trying to sign forgotten Real Madrid right-back Alvaro Odriozola.

A report in Don Balon suggests that the 23-year-old defender wants to leave Los Blancos due to the lack of first-team action under Zinedine Zidane. Odriozola has rarely started games for Real Madrid since Zidane rejoined the club as their manager in March – and instead, he often finds himself warming the bench as a back-up choice to the Frenchman’s preferred right-back, Dani Carvajal.

Don Balon also claims that Odriozola wants more first-team chances as he is preparing for Spain’s Euro 2020 team selection – and because he may not receive the adequate number of opportunities at the Santiago Bernabeu, he is keen on a move away from the club.

Meanwhile, Valencia has expressed interest in the Spanish defender as they currently lack a proper right-back in their squad. In case you do not remember, the La Liga club have qualified for the 2019-20 Champions League and have been drawn in Group H, alongside last season’s semifinalists AFC Ajax and Europa League winners Chelsea.

Valencia have hence found it necessary to sign a solid right-back before the summer transfer window shuts down, and as per the latest update, Odriozola is on the top of their wishlist – according to the Spanish news agency.