Reports: Real Madrid ready to sign Neymar in exchange for star midfielder

With just a few hours remaining before the summer transfer window shuts down in Europe, it looks like Real Madrid are ready to bring Neymar back to the La Liga, and they have offered Paris Saint Germain (PSG) a deal that would see James Rodriguez join the Ligue 1 champions in exchange for the Brazilian.

It is Don Balon that reports that Real Madrid are preparing for a last-minute surprise as far as the ongoing summer transfer window is concerned – they are getting ready to Barcelona to the signing of Neymar, and that they are also ready to include James Rodriguez in the operation to increase the chances of the deal becoming a success.

The Spanish news agency had previously claimed that Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has reconciled with the Colombian midfielder and wanted to give him more chances in his first team, but now it appears that he is ready to sell him if it means that the Brazilian winger would join their side and boost their attack.

It is already well known that Neymar himself is keen on a move away from PSG as he is very unsettled at the club – frequent injuries and disciplinary issues have so far prevented the 27-year-old from truly excelling in France.

With the transfer deadline approaching in a few hours, it is well understood that Real Madrid will have to make a swift move for Neymar – or else, the player will remain at PSG for another season.