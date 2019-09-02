Reports: Real Madrid target heading to PSG as Neymar back up

It appears that Neymar Jr may end up staying at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), and could be joined by another Real Madrid target by the looks of things.

Gianluca Di Marzio is reporting that Mauro Icardi might finally get a switch out of Inter Milan, but it just might be on loan, and comes with a few necessities.

The report says that Icardi must renew his current contract with Inter Milan first, and would only then be allowed to make the switch to PSG, which would in all likelihood be a loan spell.

With the European transfer window now about to slam shut, it appears that the Argentine’s troubled spell at the Nerazzurri in recent times might finally be coming to a close too.

Inter already have their own back ups in place, with new boss Antonio Conte signing Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez from Manchester United to strengthen his attacking force.

Reports say that Icardi’s agent and wife Wanda Nara has now begun negotiating with Inter to renew the deal just so that the forward can secure his desired move away from Italy.

Clubs such as Real Madrid, Juventus, AS Monaco and Napoli were all interested in signing him, but it appears PSG might be the ones to get Mauro Icardi.