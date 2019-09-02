WATCH: Sir Alex Ferguson Manchester United signing arrives in Spain to join La Liga side

A former Manchester United star signed by Sir Alex Ferguson has been spotted in Seville, ready to complete his medical after a move from the Premier League.

That player happens to be Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez, who has arrived to complete a move from West Ham United, after reports suggested this was a done deal.

Sky Sports News confirmed the story this morning, and reported that a fee had been agreed by the Hammers to the tune of around 8 million euros, and now video footage has shown the Mexican arriving at Sevilla.

BREAKING: @WestHam agree fee with Sevilla to sell Javier Hernandez, @SkySportsNews understands pic.twitter.com/Q5SuBKQNyU — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) September 1, 2019

‼ #ÚLTIMAHORA | Chicharito Hernández (@CH14_) ya está en el Aeropuerto de San Pablo para convertirse en nuevo jugador del Sevilla FC. pic.twitter.com/Zcld9my6ss — ElDesmarque Sevilla FC (@eldesmarque_sfc) September 1, 2019

The striker came to prominence at Manchester United, after being signed by Sir Alex Ferguson as a virtual unknown, but immediately made his mark in England by scoring goals for fun.

His former side Guadalajara were used to seeing goals fly in from the forward, but his ability to score in one of the toughest leagues in the world made him an instant star.

Hernandez enjoyed a stint at Real Madrid on loan before moving to Bayer Leverkusen and then heading back to the Premier League with West Ham.