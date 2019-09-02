Reports: Serie A giants in talks to sign Jose Mourinho Manchester United signing

It appears that one particular surprise move could be made before the end of the summer transfer window, and it could see a former Manchester United star heading to Italy.

Gianluca Di Marzio is among the sources today reporting that a shock move to Serie A could beckon for Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who moved to Arsenal in the blockbuster swap deal including Alexis Sanchez.

The swap didn’t do either Manchester United or Arsenal a great deal of benefit, and it became more a case of who got the worst of the transfer after a while, with both the Chilean and the Armenian suffering on their arrivals.

However, AS Roma have now shown interest in taking Mkhitaryan to Italy, with the report saying that a loan move followed by an option to buy could present itself for the midfield player.

The report also says that the move could be done and dusted in the next few hours, thus ending a rather stop start time in England for Mkhitaryan, who was once considered one of the top emerging players in Europe.

It would seem fitting then that both Alexis and him should play in Serie A after Sanchez moved to Inter Milan.