Augustin joins Monaco on loan from RB Leipzig

Jean-Kevin Augustin has moved to Monaco on loan, with Radamel Falcao expected to leave the Ligue 1 club for Galatasaray.

Monaco have signed striker Jean-Kevin Augustin on loan from RB Leizpig.

The former Paris Saint-Germain forward returns to Ligue 1 on a deal until the end of the season with the option of a permanent move.

“I’m very happy to sign for Monaco, in this ambitious project,” he told the Monaco club website.

“After two seasons in the Bundesliga, I’m looking forward to a new start in my country, and in a championship I know well.

“It’s a new challenge I’m keen to take up. I’m really keen to show what I can bring to the squad to help them achieve the club’s goals.”

Augustin moved to Leipzig from PSG in 2017 for a reported €13million and enjoyed a productive first season in Germany, scoring nine goals in 25 Bundesliga games.

However, he started just three times in the league last season and Timo Werner, Yussuf Poulsen and Ademola Lookman are now preferred options in attack for Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann.

Augustin is expected to replace Radamel Falcao at Monaco, the experienced Colombia international looking set to join Galatasaray before Monday’s transfer deadline.