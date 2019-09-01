Reports: Manchester United fear losing key player in January, search underway for replacement

Manchester United are in a bad run of form. Barring a shock win over Chelsea, the Red Devils have won just three of their twelve matches since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been appointed as the permanent manager. And to pile on the misery, one key player is rumoured to move in January.

According to Daily Mail, Manchester United fear losing David de Gea in January transfer window for free, with the Spaniard yet to sign a contract extension with the club. De Gea’s deal at Old Trafford expires next summer and he is eligible to sign a pre-contract with the club of his choice in January next year.

Meanwhile, the report further claims that the latest deal offered to the Spaniard of £350,000 was also turned down, leaving the negotiation in limbo. Paris Saint Germain are said to be keeping an eye on the situation with a view towards a possible move.

As a result of the contract lockdown, Manchester United have reportedly begun scouting for the Spaniard’s replacement. GNK Dinamo’s Dominik Livakovic is said to be a key target of the club, while they are also tracking Atletico Madrid custodian Jan Oblak. Youngster Dean Henderson, who is currently on loan at Premier League side Sheffield United is also being considered as a potential pick for the future.