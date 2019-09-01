Reports: Real Madrid transfer target undergoing medical with club

Real Madrid, after a stunning start to the window, settled down and began monitoring more targets. Los Blancos were linked with several players, including the likes of Paul Pogba and Donny van de Beek, and are now set to close one major signing with the player undergoing his medical.

According to Spanish news publication AS, Paris Saint Germain goalkeeper, Alphonse Areola, was in Madrid recently to undergo his medical, before completing his loan move. The Frenchman is expected to move to Santiago Bernabeu for one season, while Keylor Navas goes the other way.

It was Navas’s interest in joining PSG that sparked the move, with the Costa Rican goalkeeper having fallen behind at Madrid. Zinedine Zidane had instilled his faith in Thibaut Courtois at the start of this season, enabling Navas to move away.

As a result, Real Madrid themselves began looking for a replacement for the veteran goalkeeper and landed up on Alphonse Areola. The France World Cup winner is now expected to be involved in the swap which is rumoured to be completed on Monday, September 2 – the final day of the European transfer window.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have also been linked with a move for Portuguese international Bruno Fernandes, with reports claiming that a deal is close to completion.