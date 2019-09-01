Reports: Real Madrid want Cristiano Ronaldo’s teammate as Marco Asensio replacement

Real Madrid are far from done in this transfer window, and are ready to make a late push for some of their top targets of the summer.

After being heavily linked with Neymar Jr, it appears Los Blancos have come to the realisation that signing the Brazilian is an impossible task, and have alternatives lined up instead.

One of the players expected to exit the club is Marco Asensio, who was touted as the next big thing to come out of the team, but has fallen away and never really recovered.

As a result, his chances in Zinedine Zidane’s starting line up have been few and far between, prompting rumours of him leaving the club soon.

Don Balon are reporting that Asensio could end up leaving the Santiago Bernabeu, and a rather surprising name has been linked with taking his place.

The report states that the Galacticos are keen on bringing in Goncalo Guedes to Madrid, and want him to take up the reins left behind by Asensio.

Guedes has impressed during his time at Valencia, but also showed composure for his national team Portugal, where he plays alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.

He could cost the Spanish giants somewhere around 65 million euros, and at 22 years of age, that might be an offer that Florentino Perez and co simply cannot refuse.