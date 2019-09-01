Reports: Manchester United send scouts to watch La Liga goalkeeper as De Gea replacement

Manchester United appear to have reached a wall in negotiations with David De Gea for a new contract, and are now preparing for a possible departure soon.

It is no secret that De Gea is yet to sign a new deal at Old Trafford, and despite verbally agreeing a £350,000-a-week, the Spaniard is still to put pen to paper on a new contract.

As a result, the feeling at United is that perhaps he does not wish to stay at Manchester United, and the Red Devils are wasting no time in finding a replacement.

The Sun is reporting that United scouts have been watching the progress of Jan Oblak at Atletico Madrid, and consider him to be an able replacement for the heroics pulled off by De Gea in the recent past.

Another goalkeeper possibly in the reckoning is Dominik Livakovic of Dinamo Zagreb, per the report, and the Premier League giants are keen to make sure they do not end up losing out on the De Gea transfer.

If he needs to be sold, United will hope that happens by the January transfer window, as the custodian becomes a free agent next summer and can walk out without the English club getting anything in return.