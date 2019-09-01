Reports: Juventus director confirms Paulo Dybala future decision amid Neymar replacement links

Juventus Director Fabio Paratici has confirmed where Paulo Dybala will play this season, following a long drawn out saga that has seen its fair share of drama over the past few months.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Paratici is of the belief that Dybala will remain at Juventus, since no deal has been agreed with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) where it was rumoured that the Argentine could end up.

Juventus sport director Fabio Paratici: “I’m convinced Paulo Dybala will stay at Juve. The decision has been made”. ⚪️⚫️ @SkySport #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 31, 2019

The forward was reportedly pencilled in as the replacement for Neymar Jr at the Parisians, who looked close to sealing a move to either Barcelona or Real Madrid, but that move has fallen through as well.

As a result of Neymar staying at PSG, the French Champions no longer need the quality of Dybala, and Juve now have to keep the player at the club for the near future at least.

It was also reported that new Bianconeri boss Maurizio Sarri did not necessarily see Dybala figuring in his future plans, and was comfortable with Cristiano Ronaldo playing the number nine role up front.

This fuelled rumours of a departure, that saw clubs such as Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur come within touching distance of signing him, but were unable to seal a deal in the end.